Robot 'speaks' three languages to paediatric patients

Venice
14 Agosto 2019
Venice, August 14 - A robot has been introduced to hospitals in the Venice area to interact in three foreign languages with child tourists coming from nearby resorts. The robot, Eddy, communicates in English, German and Spanish with interpreters via video link. It has started work on paediatric wards at San Donà di Piave and Portogruaro.
