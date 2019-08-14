70% basic income recipients don't qualify - League

Rome, August 14 - Some 70% of recipients of the government's new basic income do not in fact qualify for it, League Deputy Economy Minister Massimo Garavaglia said Wednesday. "70% of those who apply for it probably aren't entitled to it," he said. "We must revise the measure giving more to those who need it and intervene on the part of businesses by heavily cutting the tax wedge for those who hire". The 5-Star Movement (M5S), who framed the measure, hit back at Garavaglia's statement saying it was "idiocy". "The basic income is a measure which we defend with all our might," they said on Facebook. They said it was a measure that "has restored dignity to people and ensures that the social fabric of the country holds together".