Police foil kidnapping of woman in Turin

Turin
14 Agosto 2019
Turin, August 14 - Police in Turin on Wednesday foiled the apparent kidnapping of a woman after being alerted by members of the public in the city's Piazza San Carlo square that someone had been taken captive, sources said. After a long car chase, the police managed to stop a van in which they found a woman tied up with cable ties and three men, thought to be foreign nationals. The men have been detained, the sources said.
