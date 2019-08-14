Venice to elect its beauty queen in Forte Marghera

Venice, August 14 - The Miss Italia beauty pageant will stop over in Forte Marghera on August 18 - a magical inland location that is part of the Venetian night scene - to elect the beauty queen who will participate in the finals scheduled in Jesolo on September 6. The event on August 18 will kick off at 9:00 pm at the Baia Lounge Bar - set up by Vela spa with a project by Fenice set designer Massimo Checchetto - which is open this year until 1 am. Before the event at the 'Forte' - the heart of the local cultural scene and a key hub in the summer for the entire area of Venice - the 185 participants will be guests of the Museo M9 in Mestre to experience contemporary and multimedia culture. The candidates will visit the largest multimedia museum on 20th-century history in Italy. The guided tour, preceded by an explanation curated by historians at the M9, will be followed by an interactive test on the museum, which will be part of the selection to conquer the title of Miss Venezia - M9, awarded by a jury including a representative of the museum. The initiative is promoted by the head of the beauty contest, Patrizia Mirigliani, and by the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro. "Miss Venezia M9" represents a concrete partnership between the contest and the city recognized worldwide as a unique symbol of beauty. Women aged 18 to 30 who were born or reside in the metropolitan city of Venice can compete to represent Venice. The winner will be admitted to the national final of "Miss Italia 2019". The Miss Italia finals will be broadcast by Rai1 television To register, organizers said, it is necessary to apply by 12 on Saturday, August 17 on the official website of the national event www.missitalia.it, or send a message to 393.3352362.