Lottery jackpot win worth record 209 mn in Lodi

Rome, August 14 - The largest jackpot in the history of Italy's popular SuperEnalotto lottery, worth 209 million euros, has been won in Lodi. The winner bought a two-euro ticket at Lodi's Bar Marino bagging the biggest ever jackpot in the history of the Italian lottery and of all prize competitions worldwide, according to specialized agency Agimeg. The big payout beat Europe's Euromillions and Eurojackpot, which have reached a jackpot of 75 million, and the American Mega Millions and Powerball, respectively offering 65 and 138 million dollars, approximately the equivalent of 58 and 123.5 million euros.