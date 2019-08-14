Nine suspended for allegedly abusing seniors at nursing home

Man arrested near Taranto for raping and beating his wife
14 Agosto 2019
Rovigo, August 14 - Police in Rovigo on Tuesday carried out precautionary measures to suspend nine healthcare operators working at a rest home for the elderly after they were accused of repeatedly abusing seniors at the facility. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) ordered that all suspects be suspended from work or any professional activity in healthcare facilities.
