Five arrested in Cosenza for gang rape, extortion

Man arrested near Taranto for raping and beating his wife
14 Agosto 2019
Cosenza, August 14 - Police in Cosenza on Wednesday arrested five suspects accused of gang rape and extortion. The arrest warrants were issued by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) at the request of prosecutors in Castrovillari. The probe revealed a "squalid story of sexual violence and abuse in Corigliano Rossano against a woman, which lasted for 10 years", investigators said.
