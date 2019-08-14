Genoa marks first anniversary of Morandi-bridge disaster

Man arrested near Taranto for raping and beating his wife
14 Agosto 2019
Genoa, August 14 - The ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Morandi-bridge disaster in Genoa started on Wednesday with the names of the 43 victims being read out. The archbishop of Genoa, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, is presiding over a Mass in the area of the disaster. President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini are among the officials taking part in the ceremony. Genoa churches will ring their bells and the ships in the port will sound their sirens while the rest of the city observes a minute of silence at 11:36, the time when the bridge collapsed a year ago.
