San Marzano di San Giuseppe
Man arrested near Taranto for raping and beating his wife

Milan
Drug broker arrested in Valencia

Milan
Woman reported for beating mother and kids near Cremona

Bologna
Drunken man arrested after trying to kidnap female babies

Rome
'DJ Astro Luca' conducts evening for Ibiza partygoers

Turin
Police foil kidnapping of woman in Turin

Rome
TAR lifts NGO migrant rescue ship entry ban irking Salvini

Turin
Hypno-birthing to reduce mother's pain soon in Italy

Rome
TAR lifts NGO migrant rescue ship entry ban irking Salvini

Rome
No unnatural PD-M5S pact to reopen ports - Salvini

Rome
Trenitalia (FS) wins UK West Coast tender with FirstGroup

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

HomePer emorragia cerebrale
Salento, bimba di un anno ha malore in spiaggia: è grave

BariL'intervista
De Santis: «I 5 Stelle? Aveva ragione Emiliano. Via all’intesa per fare cose di sinistra»

TarantoL'omelia
Taranto, folla alla messa per Nadia Toffa, il vescovo: «Infondeva serenità»

HomeIncidente stradale
Altamura, cade a causa della pioggia: morto motociclista di 39 anni

PhotoNewsGli scatti
Policoro, Benny Pilato festeggia sul palco con Jovanotti la medaglia d'argento

FoggiaL'operazione della polizia
Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti

BatL'episodio il 2 agosto
Canosa, picchiano un disabile ad una festa: arrestato 19enne

BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Brindisi, i medici del «Perrino» salvano le ferie di una turista francese

Intossicati nelle vigne di Turi, 20 braccianti al pronto soccorso

Salento, bimba di un anno ha malore in spiaggia: è grave

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Sos per l'attore tarantino Cinieri, Inps nega assistenza

Genoa

Genoa marks first anniversary of Morandi-bridge disaster

Ceremony starts with names of 43 victims being read out

Genoa, August 14 - The ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Morandi-bridge disaster in Genoa started on Wednesday with the names of the 43 victims being read out. The archbishop of Genoa, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, is presiding over a Mass in the area of the disaster. President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini are among the officials taking part in the ceremony. Genoa churches will ring their bells and the ships in the port will sound their sirens while the rest of the city observes a minute of silence at 11:36, the time when the bridge collapsed a year ago.

Gazzetta Necrologie

