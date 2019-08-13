Measles-like virus caused dolphin deaths in Tuscany

Florence, August 13 - A virus in the same family as the human disease measles - cetacean morbillivirus CeMV - has caused the death of 40 dolphins since the beginning of the year in Tuscany, regional authorities said Tuesday after receiving the result of tests carried out on carcasses found along the region's coasts. The outbreak has reportedly intensified since the start of the summer. Regional authorities said the tests also found the presence of DDT and PCT pesticides that could have contributed to spreading the virus.