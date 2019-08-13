Revoke concession to Autostrade - victims' families

Genoa, August 13 - Concessions held by Autostrade per l'Italia to operate toll highways should be revoked, a representative for the committee of the families of victims who died in Genoa's Morandi bridge collapse said Tuesday. Speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of the collapse that killed 43 people, committee representative Nadia Possetti said: "Tomorrow, contrary to the day of State funerals, we will be present" at a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary. The reason, she said, is that it represents "the only moment in which we have the possibility of expressing our dissent to the fact that Autostrade is continuing to have the concessions to manage the network". Possetti in the collapse lost her sister Claudia, 48, brother-in-law Vittorio and two nephews aged 16 and 13.