Give the word to the people says Salvini

Rome, August 13 - League leader Matteo Salvini said ahead of a Senate vote on tabling the League's no confidence vote in Premier Giuseppe Conte that "Italy wants to have certainties and what is more beautiful, democratic, transparent, linear, dignified than giving the word to the people. What is more beautiful. I don't understand the fear, the terror, the desperation," he said amid protests from the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD). Salvini said parliament should first vote to cut 345 MPs and Senators and then Italy should go to the polls "immediately". The League leader said the MP cut should be voted on next week and then an election should be called. "Elections immediately for dignity, honesty and coherence," he said. He said former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi was afraid of a snap vote "because of the disasters he made" while premier. Salvini accused those who wanted to extend the legislative term and not call a snap election of being antidemocratic and fascist, a charge frequently levelled at the League.