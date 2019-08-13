Senate vote will show possible accord - Renzi

Rome, August 13 - A Senate vote on the schedule for the government crisis will show a "possible" accord, ex premier Matteo Renzi said in a press conference ahead of the vote in the Upper House Tuesday. The Senate is set to schedule a vote of no confidence in Premier Giuseppe Conte called by the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. Former Democratic Party (PD) leader Renzi said "I decided to make an appeal to the political forces which has the possibility of being met today". "I will not give alibis to anyone to break the accord that the (Senate) schedule will show to be possible this evening". Renzi said the "parliamentary arithmetic" in the Senate will show that the majority of Senators is not with League leader Matto Salvini, who pulled the plug on a 14-month government alliance with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) by calling for the vote of no confidence in Conte. Asked if the PD would come out against a possible 'institutional government', Renzi said "the PD has opened up" to the possibility of such a government with the M5S and others and was debating that hypothesis. Renzi told the press conference that the PD has "definitely opened" to an agreement for an institutional government with the M5S to last the remainder of the legislative term, until 2023. When asked by a reporter what would happen if the PD said no to an agreement for an institutional government, Renzi said: "I see that the PD has definitely opened, that talks are ongoing".