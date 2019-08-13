Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2019 | 09:52

Parma
3.9 mag quake in Apennines near Parma

Rome
Senate says No to League, PD and M5S vote together

Florence
Measles-like virus caused dolphin deaths in Tuscany

Genoa
Revoke concession to Autostrade - victims' families

Rome
Give the word to the people says Salvini

Rome
Senate vote will show possible accord - Renzi

Rome
Meeting between Alitalia, Delta planned in US -sources

Bergamo
Hospital blaze death manslaughter probe

Milan
Patient dies in hospital fire

Naples
Migrant critical after teen strikes him with rock

Rome
Heroin sent to PD HQ

Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

BatIl caso
Trani, è caos per il 118, la denuncia: «Accordi stravolti»

MateraL'evento
Bernalda, una serenata a sorpresa tra Jovanotti e Dario Argento

LecceL'evento
Lecce, il festival della Taranta torna in piazza Libertini

BariGuida sicura
Bari, al vaglio nuovi test per rinnovare la patente

BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Brindisi, i medici del «Perrino» salvano le ferie di una turista francese

HomeSul Gargano
Foresta Umbra, si perdono mentre cercano un lago inesistente: ritrovati 4 ragazzi

TarantoIl siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, 3 giorni di sciopero contro esuberi dopo morte gruista

PotenzaIl caso
Fiumicello di Maratea, depuratore rotto e acqua marrone, Bardi: «Vigileremo»

Addio a Nadia Toffa: si è spenta a 40 anni la conduttrice delle Iene

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

La Puglia brucia, per l'ESA la temperatura della superficie supera i 50 gradi

Estate rovente, a Marina di Ginosa percepiti 51 gradi

Rome

Senate vote will show possible accord - Renzi

PD has opened to institutional govt with M5S says ex-PM

Rome, August 13 - A Senate vote on the schedule for the government crisis will show a "possible" accord, ex premier Matteo Renzi said in a press conference ahead of the vote in the Upper House Tuesday. The Senate is set to schedule a vote of no confidence in Premier Giuseppe Conte called by the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. Former Democratic Party (PD) leader Renzi said "I decided to make an appeal to the political forces which has the possibility of being met today". "I will not give alibis to anyone to break the accord that the (Senate) schedule will show to be possible this evening". Renzi said the "parliamentary arithmetic" in the Senate will show that the majority of Senators is not with League leader Matto Salvini, who pulled the plug on a 14-month government alliance with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) by calling for the vote of no confidence in Conte. Asked if the PD would come out against a possible 'institutional government', Renzi said "the PD has opened up" to the possibility of such a government with the M5S and others and was debating that hypothesis. Renzi told the press conference that the PD has "definitely opened" to an agreement for an institutional government with the M5S to last the remainder of the legislative term, until 2023. When asked by a reporter what would happen if the PD said no to an agreement for an institutional government, Renzi said: "I see that the PD has definitely opened, that talks are ongoing".

