Meeting between Alitalia, Delta planned in US -sources

Rome, August 13 - Work on an industrial plan for troubled Italian airline Alitalia is ongoing and after meetings between representatives for State railways FS, highways operator Atlantia and US carrier Delta, a new meeting with Delta has been planned in the US, financial sources said Tuesday. The meeting is expected to take place in the coming weeks in Atlanta, the sources said. No date has been set yet but representatives for the companies are working on a meeting to be held by the end of August, they added. State railway Ferrovie dello Stato last month chose highways operator Atlantia to be its partner in a consortium to take over troubled Italian airline Alitalia. The State and US carrier Delta are also set to be involved in the operation to revive the airline. The former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for two years.