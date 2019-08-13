Hospital blaze death manslaughter probe

Bergamo, August 13 - Police have opened a negligent manslaughter probe after a 20-year-old female psychiatric patient died in a fire at Bergamo hospital Tuesday, sources said. The culpable manslaughter probe is against person or persons unknown, they said. The woman was in a psychiatric ward on the third floor of the northern city's Giovanni XXIII Hospital. She was in the room where the fire started, on the third floor of the building. Some 67 patients were safely evacuated. An autopsy has been ordered. The cause of the blaze is not yet known. The UIL trade union blamed the death on staff shortages.