Patient dies in hospital fire

Milan, August 13 - A 20-year-old female patient burned to death in a fire in a hospital in the northern Italian city of Bergamo on Tuesday, local sources said. The woman was in a psychiatric ward on the third floor of the city's Giovanni XXIII Hospital. She was in the room where the fire started, on the third floor of the building. Some 67 patients were safely evacuated. An autopsy has been ordered. The cause of the blaze is not yet known. The UIL trade union blamed the death on staff shortages.