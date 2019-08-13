Migrant critical after teen strikes him with rock

3.9 mag quake in Apennines near Parma
Naples
13 Agosto 2019
Naples, August 13 - A 39-year-old migrant from Bangladesh is in critical condition in hospital in Naples after a teenager struck him with a rock on the sea front of the southern Italian city on Sunday. The Bangladeshi, a street hawker, reacted to the theft of one of his covers by one of the teen gangs who plague Naples' sea front, police said. He suffered a brain haemorrhage, medical sources said. One of the gang members hit him in the head with a rock, police said. The migrant is in intensive care in Cardarelli Hospital.
