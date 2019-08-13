Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2019 | 10:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Parma
3.9 mag quake in Apennines near Parma

3.9 mag quake in Apennines near Parma

 
Rome
Senate says No to League, PD and M5S vote together

Senate says No to League, PD and M5S vote together

 
Florence
Measles-like virus caused dolphin deaths in Tuscany

Measles-like virus caused dolphin deaths in Tuscany

 
Genoa
Revoke concession to Autostrade - victims' families

Revoke concession to Autostrade - victims' families

 
Rome
Give the word to the people says Salvini

Give the word to the people says Salvini

 
Rome
Senate vote will show possible accord - Renzi

Senate vote will show possible accord - Renzi

 
Rome
Meeting between Alitalia, Delta planned in US -sources

Meeting between Alitalia, Delta planned in US -sources

 
Bergamo
Hospital blaze death manslaughter probe

Hospital blaze death manslaughter probe

 
Milan
Patient dies in hospital fire

Patient dies in hospital fire

 
Naples
Migrant critical after teen strikes him with rock

Migrant critical after teen strikes him with rock

 
Rome
Heroin sent to PD HQ

Heroin sent to PD HQ

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

Bari calcio, boom abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Trani, è caos per il 118, la denuncia: «Accordi stravolti»

Trani, è caos per il 118, la denuncia: «Accordi stravolti»

 
MateraL'evento
Bernalda, una serenata a sorpresa tra Jovanotti e Dario Argento

Bernalda, una serenata a sorpresa tra Jovanotti e Dario Argento

 
LecceL'evento
Lecce, il festival della Taranta torna in piazza Libertini

Lecce, il festival della Taranta torna in piazza Libertini

 
BariGuida sicura
Bari, al vaglio nuovi test per rinnovare la patente

Bari, al vaglio nuovi test per rinnovare la patente

 
BrindisiStoria a lieto fine
Brindisi, i medici del «Perrino» salvano le ferie di una turista francese

Brindisi, i medici del «Perrino» salvano le ferie di una turista francese

 
HomeSul Gargano
Foresta Umbra, si perdono mentre cercano un lago inesistente: ritrovati 4 ragazzi

Foresta Umbra, si perdono mentre cercano un lago inesistente: ritrovati in 4

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, 3 giorni di sciopero contro esuberi dopo morte gruista

ArcelorMittal, 3 giorni di sciopero contro esuberi dopo morte gruista

 
PotenzaIl caso
Fiumicello di Maratea, depuratore rotto e acqua marrone, Bardi: «Vigileremo»

Fiumicello di Maratea, depuratore rotto e acqua marrone, Bardi: «Vigileremo»

 

i più letti

Addio a Nadia Toffa: si è spenta a 40 anni la conduttrice delle Iene

Addio a Nadia Toffa: si è spenta a 40 anni la conduttrice delle Iene

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Bari, bimba di 2 anni ricoverata in terapia intensiva: si tratta di un caso di Seu

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

La Puglia brucia, per l'ESA la temperatura della superficie supera i 50 gradi

La Puglia brucia, per l'ESA la temperatura della superficie supera i 50 gradi

Estate rovente, a Marina di Ginosa percepiti 51 gradi

Estate rovente, a Marina di Ginosa percepiti 51 gradi: è record nazionale

Rome

Heroin sent to PD HQ

Sent from UK to leader Zingaretti

Heroin sent to PD HQ

Rome, August 13 - A package containing heroin was sent to the Rome headquarters of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday, police said after inspecting it. The package did not bear the sender's address, they said, but is belived to have come from the United Kingdom. It was reportedly addressed to PD leader Nicola Zingaretti. Bomb experts examined the package. Another suspect package was sent to the office of Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday. But it turned out to contain nothing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati