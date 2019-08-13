Heroin sent to PD HQ

Rome, August 13 - A package containing heroin was sent to the Rome headquarters of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday, police said after inspecting it. The package did not bear the sender's address, they said, but is belived to have come from the United Kingdom. It was reportedly addressed to PD leader Nicola Zingaretti. Bomb experts examined the package. Another suspect package was sent to the office of Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday. But it turned out to contain nothing.