Girl seriously ill after night of drugs, alcohol

Pisa, August 13 - A 16-year-old girl is seriously ill in the intensive care department of Pisa hospital after a night of drugs and alcohol, daily newspaper La Nazione reported on Tuesday. The girl was taken into hospital on Sunday morning after spending a night out with two adult female friends and sleeping at the home of one of them. The women were very ill, repeatedly vomiting, while the girl did not wake up. Investigators suspect that the girl may have sniffed a mix of substances or badly cut narcotics.