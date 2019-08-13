Window-cleaning woman in death plunge

Milan, August 13 - A 54-year-old Filipina home help died Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a Milan building while she was cleaning the window, local sources said. The building was near Milan's central courthouse. The woman died instantly, sources said. Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene but could do nothing for her. An autopsy has been ordered. The woman's employer has been placed under investigation on suspicion of culpable negligent manslaughter.