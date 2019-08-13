Martedì 13 Agosto 2019 | 14:29

Cosenza
Cycling: They've ended my career-Pozzovivo after crash

Lignano Sabbiadoro
Man almost lynched after concert pepper spray incident

Milan
Soccer: Perisic moves from Inter to Bayern

Milan
Window-cleaning woman in death plunge

Rome
Renzi in govt with M5S would be 'swindle' - Salvini

Belluno
'Dolomitike' - five weekends of women's events in Auronzo

Two-thirds of holiday homes rented illegally - police

Ravenna
Woman stabs partner to death near Ravenna (3)

Rome
Nadia Toffa is dead after battle against cancer

Rome
Murdered Lazio ultra's funeral off

Rome
Senate to vote on govt-crisis schedule Tuesday

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

HomeLa denuncia di Coldiretti
Non solo Xylella, in Salento ulivi colpiti anche da cimice asiatica

BrindisiViolenza domestica
Cisternino, picchia il padre e minaccia la madre: arrestato 34enne

GdM.TVRapinatori seriali
Bari, pedinavano le nonne e le rapinavano nel portone di casa: due arresti

MateraDopo il rogo
Metaponto, caso La Felandina: Salvini esamina la situazione della tendopoli

TarantoL'inchiesta
Gruista ArcelorMittal morto: spunta un video della tragedia

BatNel centro storico
Andria, scoperto "taxi della cocaina": arrestato pusher

PotenzaIl caso
Fiumicello di Maratea, depuratore rotto e acqua marrone, Bardi: «Vigileremo»

HomeLa firma
Conte a Foggia: dal governo 280 milioni per rilanciare il territorio

Addio a Nadia Toffa: si è spenta a 40 anni la conduttrice delle Iene

Gallipoli, giovani in fuga dalla Baia Verde, calo presenze del 30%

La Puglia brucia, per l'ESA la temperatura della superficie supera i 50 gradi

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Lignano Sabbiadoro

Man almost lynched after concert pepper spray incident

At Lignano Sabbiadoro, 3rd such incident since 2017

Lignano Sabbiadoro, August 13 - A man was "almost lynched" after a pepper spray incident at a concert by an Italian rapper at this northern Italian resort Monday night, sources said Tuesday. Members of the crowd at Salmo's concert thought the man was behind the incident, which sent seven people to hospital suffering from skin and eye irritation and intoxication, sources said. They grabbed him and started pummelling him before he was rescued by Salmo and security officials, sources said. According to three teenagers, the real culprit was a "small man, tanned, between 30 and 40, wearing a green military t-shirt." He allegedly ripped a necklace from one of the teens and sparked a scuffle from which he escaped after using pepper spray, they said. The teens said they were afraid they might be crushed in the ensuing stampede. Earlier this month Italian police arrested six men on manslaughter charges for allegedly using pepper spray to carry out thefts at a concert for teenagers, triggering a stampede that killed six people at a venue near the Adriatic coastal city of Ancona last year. The tragedy last December killed five teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 16, along with a 39-year-old woman accompanying her daughter to a concert by a popular Italian rapper, Sfera Ebbasta. It was the second deadly incident involving thieves using pepper spray in Italy, following a 2017 stampede that killed two in Turin at an open-air screening of the Champions League football final.

