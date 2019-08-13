Man almost lynched after concert pepper spray incident

Lignano Sabbiadoro, August 13 - A man was "almost lynched" after a pepper spray incident at a concert by an Italian rapper at this northern Italian resort Monday night, sources said Tuesday. Members of the crowd at Salmo's concert thought the man was behind the incident, which sent seven people to hospital suffering from skin and eye irritation and intoxication, sources said. They grabbed him and started pummelling him before he was rescued by Salmo and security officials, sources said. According to three teenagers, the real culprit was a "small man, tanned, between 30 and 40, wearing a green military t-shirt." He allegedly ripped a necklace from one of the teens and sparked a scuffle from which he escaped after using pepper spray, they said. The teens said they were afraid they might be crushed in the ensuing stampede. Earlier this month Italian police arrested six men on manslaughter charges for allegedly using pepper spray to carry out thefts at a concert for teenagers, triggering a stampede that killed six people at a venue near the Adriatic coastal city of Ancona last year. The tragedy last December killed five teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 16, along with a 39-year-old woman accompanying her daughter to a concert by a popular Italian rapper, Sfera Ebbasta. It was the second deadly incident involving thieves using pepper spray in Italy, following a 2017 stampede that killed two in Turin at an open-air screening of the Champions League football final.