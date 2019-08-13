Martedì 13 Agosto 2019 | 14:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Cosenza
Cycling: They've ended my career-Pozzovivo after crash

Cycling: They've ended my career-Pozzovivo after crash

 
Lignano Sabbiadoro
Man almost lynched after concert pepper spray incident

Man almost lynched after concert pepper spray incident

 
Milan
Soccer: Perisic moves from Inter to Bayern

Soccer: Perisic moves from Inter to Bayern

 
Milan
Window-cleaning woman in death plunge

Window-cleaning woman in death plunge

 
Rome
Renzi in govt with M5S would be 'swindle' - Salvini

Renzi in govt with M5S would be 'swindle' - Salvini

 
Belluno
'Dolomitike' - five weekends of women's events in Auronzo

'Dolomitike' - five weekends of women's events in Auronzo

 
Two-thirds of holiday homes rented illegally - police

Two-thirds of holiday homes rented illegally - police

 
Ravenna
Woman stabs partner to death near Ravenna (3)

Woman stabs partner to death near Ravenna (3)

 
Rome
Nadia Toffa is dead after battle against cancer

Nadia Toffa is dead after battle against cancer

 
Rome
Murdered Lazio ultra's funeral off

Murdered Lazio ultra's funeral off

 
Rome
Senate to vote on govt-crisis schedule Tuesday

Senate to vote on govt-crisis schedule Tuesday

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

Bari calcio, boom abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeLa denuncia di Coldiretti
Non solo Xylella, in Salento ulivi colpiti anche da cimice asiatica

Non solo Xylella, in Salento ulivi colpiti anche da cimice asiatica

 
BrindisiViolenza domestica
Cisternino, picchia il padre e minaccia la madre: arrestato 34enne

Cisternino, picchia il padre e minaccia la madre: arrestato 34enne

 
GdM.TVRapinatori seriali
Bari, pedinavano le nonne e le rapinavano nel portone di casa: due arresti

Bari, pedinavano le nonne e le rapinavano nel portone di casa: due arresti

 
MateraDopo il rogo
Metaponto, caso La Felandina: Salvini esamina la situazione della tendopoli

Metaponto, caso La Felandina: Salvini esamina la situazione della tendopoli

 
TarantoL'inchiesta
Gruista ArcelorMittal morto: spunta un video della tragedia

Gruista ArcelorMittal morto: spunta un video della tragedia

 
BatNel centro storico
Andria, scoperto "taxi della cocaina": arrestato pusher

Andria, scoperto "taxi della cocaina": arrestato pusher

 
PotenzaIl caso
Fiumicello di Maratea, depuratore rotto e acqua marrone, Bardi: «Vigileremo»

Fiumicello di Maratea, depuratore rotto e acqua marrone, Bardi: «Vigileremo»

 
HomeLa firma
Conte a Foggia: dal governo 280 milioni per rilanciare il territorio

Conte a Foggia per la firma del Cis: accolto dall'abbraccio della folla

 

i più letti

Addio a Nadia Toffa: si è spenta a 40 anni la conduttrice delle Iene

Addio a Nadia Toffa: si è spenta a 40 anni la conduttrice delle Iene

Gallipoli, giovani in fuga dalla Baia Verde, calo presenze del 30%

Gallipoli, giovani in fuga dalla Baia Verde, calo presenze del 30%

La Puglia brucia, per l'ESA la temperatura della superficie supera i 50 gradi

La Puglia brucia, per l'ESA la temperatura della superficie supera i 50 gradi

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Bari, bimba di 2 anni ricoverata in terapia intensiva: si tratta di un caso di Seu

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Cosenza

Cycling: They've ended my career-Pozzovivo after crash

Italian rider has broken bones after being hit by car

Cycling: They've ended my career-Pozzovivo after crash

Cosenza, August 13 - Domenico Pozzovivo's wife quoted the Italian cyclist as telling her "they've ended my career" after he was hit by a car while training near the Calabrian town of Dipignano. The 36-year-old team Bahrain-Merida rider suffered broken bones in his arms and legs and is currently sedated in hospital in Cosenza after undergoing surgery. "He's in pain," Pozzovivo's wife, Valentina Conte, told ANSA. "He is out of danger but the situation is serious. "When he woke up this morning he just said 'let me go home'".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati