Soccer: Perisic moves from Inter to Bayern

Milan, August 13 - Ivan Perisic has moved from Inter Milan to Bayern Munich in a loan deal with a buyout clause, the Nerazzurri said Tuesday. The Croatian forward's deal was worth some five million euros, they said. The buyout clause is worth some 20 million euros. Perisic, 30, played 141 times for Inter after joining them from Wolfsburg in 2015. He had previously spent two years at Borussia Dortmund. Perisic scored 37 goals in his time at Inter. He has 23 goals in 82 starts with Croatia, who came second in last year's World Cup in Russia.