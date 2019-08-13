Window-cleaning woman in death plunge

Cycling: They've ended my career-Pozzovivo after crash
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Milan
13 Agosto 2019
Milan, August 13 - A 54-year-old home help died Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a Milan building while she was cleaning the window, local sources said. The building was near Milan's central courthouse. The woman died instantly, sources said. Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene but could do nothing for her. An autopsy has been ordered.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su