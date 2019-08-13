'Dolomitike' - five weekends of women's events in Auronzo

Belluno, August 12 - A five-weekend programme of 40 events for women called "Dolomitike" is set to begin August 31 in Auronzo di Cadore, and runs through September 29. "Dolomitike - The Women's Mountain" is sponsored by the city of Auronzo di Cadore together with the Tre Cime Dolomites tourism consortium and the agency E20. The programme involves about 20 area associations that will provide a series of sporting, cultural, and theatre activities dedicated entirely to women across the five-week event. The heart of the programme will take place at the Dolomitike Village, set up at the Palaghiaccio ice arena in Auronzo di Cadore, which will be not only a departure point and headquarters for many events, but also a space open to the public to give everyone a chance to experience the atmosphere of Dolomitike. The agenda of events - which can be found online at www.dolomitike.com - features a main event every weekend (Friday to Sunday), with other side events around it, in various locations throughout the Auronzo area. The first weekend will be marked by solidarity, with the Run4Dolomitike, a fun run-walk around Lake Santa Caterina on the morning of Sunday, September 1, organised by A.S.D. US Tre Cime Auronzo and Ren Bu Kan Treviso. The event is open to women of all ages, and includes two routes: a 4.5-km unpaved route which is also suitable for mothers with strollers, and a 7.5-km route. Enrolments are open online and during the sign-up process, women can indicate an association that they wish to donate part of their registration fee to, choosing between the Belluno Donna Anti-Violence Centre and the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (AISM). The weekend of September 6-8 will be dedicated to breast cancer prevention. At Lake Santa Caterina, an event called "Dragon Boat - Donne in Rosa" will take place, sponsored by Dragon Boat Italia and Venice Canoe. The event is a competition using the 20-seat Chinese boats, with the participation of women linked to ANDOS, the national association of women who have had breast cancer operations, who will speak about their post-cancer experiences. During the event there will also be free breast exams and ultrasounds in a mobile clinic. The weekend of September 13-15 will focus on wellness, through a series of events relating to daily health care, especially through the practice of Nordic walking. The association Strada Facendo will hold a Nordic walking class on Friday afternoon, and later in the evening will lead a 7.5-km night walk along the Ansiei River. It will hold another walk on Saturday, this one 12 km in the Somadida Nature Park, with part of the proceeds going to the Treviso Telefono Rosa Anti-Violence Centre. The fourth weekend will be dedicated to women and work together with the small business association Confartigianato Donne Impresa Belluno. On Saturday, September 21, the association will award its "Eccellenza Donna Belluno" prize, and on Sunday, September 22, it will hold workshops and didactic seminars at Dolomitike Village. Also on Sunday, in the council room at Auronzo di Cadore City Hall, the Treviso Women's Network is sponsoring a talk with historian Emiliana Losma titled "Women at the Summit", telling the biographies of women whose life stories are intertwined with the Dolomites. The final weekend, September 27-September 29, will focus on martial arts and self-defence. The New Athletic and Martial School Centre will hold open courses for women of all ages in Tae Kwon Do, Việt Võ Đạo, Viet Tai Chi e Karate, with proceeds going to the Amiche per la Pelle association for the humanisation of oncological care. Auronzo di Cadore Mayor Tatiana Pais Becher said the city is "truly proud" to host Dolomitike. "It's a new project for our area and the only one of its kind in terms of Italian mountains, where there is no other event that goes as long or has as many activities," she said. "The link between the Dolomites and women has deep roots. The first summit to Cima Grande by a women, Anna Plomer, took place in 1874, accompanied by the Alpine guide Luigi Zandegiacomi Orsolina. In recent days there was also the first, historic victory of the traditional 'Camignada' by a woman, Silvia Rampazzo. Therefore, there is a strong tie between women and the mountain, and the Dolomitike project will be able to transmit that through the enthusiasm that many women are putting into the organisation of the events," she said.