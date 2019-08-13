Murdered Lazio ultra's funeral off

Rome, August 13 - The funeral Fabrizio Piscitelli, a leading member of an 'ultra' group of hardcore fans of Serie A side Lazio who was murdered in Rome last week, did not take place as scheduled on Tuesday after the family refused to take part in protest at an order for the ceremony to be strictly private. On Monday an administrative court rejected an appeal against a ban in him having a public funeral for reasons of "order and security". As a result, Piscitelli's widow said the family would not go. Piscitelli, who was nicknamed Diabolik, was killed in what appears to have been a profession hit with a shot to the back of his neck. Investigators are not ruling out any hypotheses but they are primarily focused on looking into the possibility that an organized-crime clan was behind the murder and not necessarily an Italian one. The 53-year-old had a criminal record for drugs trafficking and the finance police seized two million euros in assets from him in 2016. According to a police order, the funeral was meant to take place at 6am at Rome's Flaminio cemetery. But the man's relatives did not turn up at a hospital mortuary for the transfer of the body and it remained there.