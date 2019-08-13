Woman stabs partner to death near Ravenna (3)

Ravenna, August 13 - A 61-year-old man died in hospital in Ravenna overnight after being stabbed, allegedly by his 51-year-old partner, sources said on Tuesday. The woman has been arrested, the sources said. The couple had been running a stand selling piadine at Adriatic resort of Lido Adriano for four months. The man was stabbed in the stomach after a row at about 1am. Carabinieri police suspect that the row stemmed from the woman's suspicion that the man was having affairs.