Two-thirds of holiday homes rented illegally - police

(ANSA) - Rome, August 13 - The finance police said Tuesday that, in checks on the rentals of holiday homes in Italy, two-thirds of the deals it looked at were rented out illegally. The police said it has ran over 22,000 checks so far in the summer-holiday season, 22% more than in 2018, in seaside and mountain resorts and cities of art. The checks did not just regard rentals, but also illegal retail activities, people working off the books and the sale of counterfeit goods.