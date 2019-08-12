Martedì 13 Agosto 2019 | 14:23

Cosenza
Cycling: They've ended my career-Pozzovivo after crash

Lignano Sabbiadoro
Man almost lynched after concert pepper spray incident

Milan
Soccer: Perisic moves from Inter to Bayern

Milan
Window-cleaning woman in death plunge

Rome
Renzi in govt with M5S would be 'swindle' - Salvini

Belluno
'Dolomitike' - five weekends of women's events in Auronzo

Two-thirds of holiday homes rented illegally - police

Ravenna
Woman stabs partner to death near Ravenna (3)

Rome
Nadia Toffa is dead after battle against cancer

Rome
Murdered Lazio ultra's funeral off

Rome
Senate to vote on govt-crisis schedule Tuesday

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

HomeLa denuncia di Coldiretti
Non solo Xylella, in Salento ulivi colpiti anche da cimice asiatica

BrindisiViolenza domestica
Cisternino, picchia il padre e minaccia la madre: arrestato 34enne

GdM.TVRapinatori seriali
Bari, pedinavano le nonne e le rapinavano nel portone di casa: due arresti

MateraDopo il rogo
Metaponto, caso La Felandina: Salvini esamina la situazione della tendopoli

TarantoL'inchiesta
Gruista ArcelorMittal morto: spunta un video della tragedia

BatNel centro storico
Andria, scoperto "taxi della cocaina": arrestato pusher

PotenzaIl caso
Fiumicello di Maratea, depuratore rotto e acqua marrone, Bardi: «Vigileremo»

HomeLa firma
Conte a Foggia: dal governo 280 milioni per rilanciare il territorio

Addio a Nadia Toffa: si è spenta a 40 anni la conduttrice delle Iene

Gallipoli, giovani in fuga dalla Baia Verde, calo presenze del 30%

La Puglia brucia, per l'ESA la temperatura della superficie supera i 50 gradi

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Rome

Senate to vote on govt-crisis schedule Tuesday

Decision made by conference of Upper House whips

Rome, August 12 - The floor of the Senate will vote on the scheduling of work related to the government crisis at 18:00 on Tuesday, the conference of Upper House whips decided on Monday. The crisis was triggered by Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini last week calling for a snap election, saying the ruling majority no longer exists after a dramatic split in votes over the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. The political parties are divided over how things should proceed, with the League wanting things to move fast so early elections can be held in the autumn after it presented a motion of no-confidence in Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Senate. The League's former government partners in the 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) do not want the procedures to be rushed. PD sources said that they think that around 159 lawmakers would be willing to vote for the slower schedule on Tuesday, when Senators who have managed to rush back during the recess from their fold and the M5S and the mixed group are added up. That would be more than the 136 that the League could probably generate with its former, and probably future, allies in the centre right - Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FDI) party. Under the slower schedule, Conte would not report to parliament before next week. Mixed group Senate whip Loredana De Petris said the League, FI and FDI had asked for the Conte no-confidence motion to be voted on on Wednesday.

