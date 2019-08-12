Woman attacked with broken glass in Milan

Milan, August 12 - A 64-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after being attacked with what appears to have been broken glass in a street in Milan on Monday. A 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, who has a permit to be in Italy and no criminal record, has been arrested in relation to the assault. He was arrested after a passerby stopped him. The motive for the attack is not yet known. The woman is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.