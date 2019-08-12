Family appeal over murdered ultra's funeral rejected

Rome, August 12 - An administrative court on Monday rejected an appeal by the family of Fabrizio Piscitelli, a leading member of an 'ultra' group of hardcore fans of Serie A side Lazio who was murdered in Rome last week, against a ban in him having a public funeral. Police had forbidden a public funeral for reasons of "order and security". Piscitelli, who was nicknamed Diabolik, was killed in what appears to have been a profession hit with a shot to the back of his neck. Investigators are not ruling out any hypotheses but they are primarily focused on looking into the possibility that an organized-crime clan was behind the murder and not necessarily an Italian one. The 53-year-old had a criminal record for drugs trafficking and the finance police seized two million euros in assets from him in 2016. Piscitelli's widow said Monday that she will not attend her late husband's funeral because of the court's decision. "In the light of the decision by the regional administrative court (TAR), I reiterate that all of Fabrizio's family will not be present at the funeral tomorrow," Rita Corazza told ANSA. "Today I did not even perform the recognition of my husband's body. "I appeal to all the people who loved him and intended to say their last farewell to not go the the Flaminio cemetery at dawn tomorrow. "That is the only way we can do justice to him and embrace each other in pain".