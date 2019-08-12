Lunedì 12 Agosto 2019 | 18:22

Rome
Two gay Italian men attacked in nightclub in Spain

Milan
Woman attacked with broken glass in Milan

Rome
Family appeal over murdered ultra's funeral rejected

Rome
'Sorcerer's treasure trove' uncovered at Pompeii

Catanzaro
Cycling: Pozzovivo hit by car, breaks arm and leg

Sant'Anna di Stazzema
Mattarella recalls Sant'Anna di Stazzema Nazi massacre

Enna
Man stabs father to death inside butcher's

Rome
Couple found dead, murder-suicide suspected

Grosseto
Man shot dead, teen seriously injured overnight

Rome
Zingaretti appeals for PD unity, says no to caretaker govt

Rome
Red alert for 11 cities as heat wave peaks

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

TarantoIl 14 agosto
Taranto, in arrivo al porto la nave scuola Orsa Maggiore

FoggiaAtti vandalici
Orta Nova, distrutta la stele di Di Vittorio. I sindacati: «Una vergogna»

PotenzaRegione
Autonomia, i conti non tornano: la Basilicata perde 113 milioni

BariLa piccola ha 13 mesi
Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

MateraL'incidente
Ciclismo, il lucano Pozzovivo investito da un'auto: varie fratture agli arti

LecceIn via Cudazzo
Lecce, spari contro auto nella notte: indaga la polizia

BrindisiMatrimonio con furto
Pezze di Greco, gli sposi festeggiano e i ladri svaligiano la stanza nel b&b

BatPaura nel nordbarese
Bisceglie, gambiano con sospetta tbc scappa dall'ospedale: rintracciato

Gallipoli, giovani in fuga dalla Baia Verde, calo presenze del 30%

Bari, 18enne investita mentre era in bici: morta dopo 2 giorni di agonia

Salvini a Policoro, insulati e tensioni. Crisi: Parlamento decida prima di Ferragosto

Romani, due caccia italiani intercettano velivolo non identificato

Brindisi, boom di bonifici verso la Svizzera. Allarme Bankitalia

Rome

public funeral for security reasons, we won't go says widow

Rome, August 12 - An administrative court on Monday rejected an appeal by the family of Fabrizio Piscitelli, a leading member of an 'ultra' group of hardcore fans of Serie A side Lazio who was murdered in Rome last week, against a ban in him having a public funeral. Police had forbidden a public funeral for reasons of "order and security". Piscitelli, who was nicknamed Diabolik, was killed in what appears to have been a profession hit with a shot to the back of his neck. Investigators are not ruling out any hypotheses but they are primarily focused on looking into the possibility that an organized-crime clan was behind the murder and not necessarily an Italian one. The 53-year-old had a criminal record for drugs trafficking and the finance police seized two million euros in assets from him in 2016. Piscitelli's widow said Monday that she will not attend her late husband's funeral because of the court's decision. "In the light of the decision by the regional administrative court (TAR), I reiterate that all of Fabrizio's family will not be present at the funeral tomorrow," Rita Corazza told ANSA. "Today I did not even perform the recognition of my husband's body. "I appeal to all the people who loved him and intended to say their last farewell to not go the the Flaminio cemetery at dawn tomorrow. "That is the only way we can do justice to him and embrace each other in pain".

