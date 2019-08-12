Cycling: Pozzovivo hit by car, breaks arm and leg

Catanzaro, August 12 - Italian cyclist Domenico Pozzovivo broke an arm and a leg on Monday when he was hit by a car while training near the Calabrian town of Dipignano, sources said. The accident took place near a crossroads and left the team Bahrain-Merida rider in pain on the ground and unable to move. The driver of the car called the emergency services and the 36-year-old was taken to hospital in Cosenza.