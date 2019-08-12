Mattarella recalls Sant'Anna di Stazzema Nazi massacre

Sant'Anna di Stazzema, August 12 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the World War II Nazi massacre in the Tuscan village of Sant'Anna di Stazzema. "The 75th anniversary of the atrocious Sant'Anna di Stazzema massacre is a solemn day of reflection and memory," the head of State said in a message. "On that terrible day, August 12, 1944, 560 unarmed people were killed, including 130 children. "What happened must never be forgotten because those who forget are weaker, they are more exposed to the dangers that intolerance, hostility and violence repropose".