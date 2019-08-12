Couple found dead, murder-suicide suspected

Rome, August 12 - A married couple from Moldavia who had separated were found dead on the outskirts of Pesaro late on Sunday in a suspected murder suicide. The woman's body was found in the bathroom of an apartment - apparently she had been strangled. The man was found hanged in a shack. The bodies of the couple, who separated a year ago, were found by their children. The couple is thought to have split up because of the man's jealously and violent conduct. The man still had the keys to the family home because he demanded that he be able to see his 15-year-old daughter every day. The other daughter, who is aged 23, worked with him.