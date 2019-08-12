Man shot dead, teen seriously injured overnight
Grosseto
12 Agosto 2019
Grosseto, August 12 - A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the town of Gavorrano, in the Tuscan province of Grosseto, while an 18-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a firearm too. Both victims are thought to be foreigners. The injured man is in a hospital in Siena, where he has had an operation.
