Red alert for 11 cities as heat wave peaks

Rome, August 12 - The heat wave Italy is currently enduring is set to peak on Monday, with 11 cities being put on the health ministry's maximum, red alert for heat. The cities are Bolzano, Trieste, Bologna, Florence, Ancona, Rome, Latina, Rieti, Campobasso, Frosinone and Perugia. The number of cities on red alert is set to drop to six on Tuesday. The surface temperature, which is different to the air temperature, reached 50° over the last few days in parts of Italy because of the heat wave, according to images taken by the Sentinel 3 satellite of the European Space Agency and the European Commission's Copernicus programme. The worst-hit regions in terms of surface area were Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia as well as parts of Campania, Lazio, Tuscany and Marche.