Senate could be summoned to decide on schedule-Speaker

Rome, August 12 - Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati said Monday that the Upper House could be recalled to decide on its schedule amid a government crisis triggered by Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini last week calling for a snap election. The Upper House's conference of whips is set to meet on Monday to discuss the schedule for the assembly, which is currently in its summer recess. But the political parties are divided over how things such proceed, with the League wanting things to move fast so early elections can be held in the autumn after it presented a motion of no-confidence in Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Senate. "If the whips do not unanimously approve the calender of work, the calling of the assembly would not be forcing things in any way, it would exclusively be the application of the rules," Casellati said. "Article 55, paragraph 3, states that the assembly, which is sovereign, exclusively decides on proposals to modify the calendar. "It is nothing more than respect of the rules".