Lunedì 12 Agosto 2019 | 14:15

Grosseto
Man shot dead, teen seriously injured overnight

Rome
Zingaretti appeals for PD unity, says no to caretaker govt

Rome
Red alert for 11 cities as heat wave peaks

Rome
Salvini betrayed the Italian people - Di Maio

Rome
Senate could be summoned to decide on schedule-Speaker

Milan
Bond spread and Milan bourse steady

Pescara
Jovanotti concert in Vasto cancelled for safety reasons

Turin
Turin police file charges against 82 No-TAV activists

Rome
Bond spread soars, Milan bourse plunges amid govt crisis

Termoli
Haven't decided if League will run alone-Salvini

Rome
Meloni calls on Salvini to form League-FDI alliance

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

FoggiaIl gesto
Foggia, dopo lite accoltella il compagno a un fianco: una 37enne in Questura

TarantoNel Tarantino
Massafra, evade dai domiciliari per uscire a mangiare un gelato: arrestato 60enne

LecceIn via Cudazzo
Lecce, spari contro auto nella notte: indaga la polizia

MateraL'appuntamento
Miglionico, gli allievi lucani di Mogol omaggiano Battisti e Mango

BrindisiMatrimonio con furto
Pezze di Greco, gli sposi festeggiano e i ladri svaligiano la stanza nel b&b

BariL'impatto in mattinata
Bari, scontro tra due auto al semaforo: un ferito grave

BatPaura nel nordbarese
Bisceglie, gambiano con sospetta tbc scappa dall'ospedale: rintracciato

PotenzaSanità
Basilicata, tagli fino a 26 mln ai fondi per cure fuori regione

Bari, 18enne investita mentre era in bici: morta dopo 2 giorni di agonia

Gallipoli, giovani in fuga dalla Baia Verde, calo presenze del 30%

Salvini a Policoro, insulati e tensioni. Crisi: Parlamento decida prima di Ferragosto

Romani, due caccia italiani intercettano velivolo non identificato

S. Michele Salentino, percepiva il reddito di cittadinanza anche se lavorava: denunciata

Rome

Senate could be summoned to decide on schedule-Speaker

It wouldn't be forcing things says Elisabetta Casellati

Rome, August 12 - Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati said Monday that the Upper House could be recalled to decide on its schedule amid a government crisis triggered by Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini last week calling for a snap election. The Upper House's conference of whips is set to meet on Monday to discuss the schedule for the assembly, which is currently in its summer recess. But the political parties are divided over how things such proceed, with the League wanting things to move fast so early elections can be held in the autumn after it presented a motion of no-confidence in Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Senate. "If the whips do not unanimously approve the calender of work, the calling of the assembly would not be forcing things in any way, it would exclusively be the application of the rules," Casellati said. "Article 55, paragraph 3, states that the assembly, which is sovereign, exclusively decides on proposals to modify the calendar. "It is nothing more than respect of the rules".

