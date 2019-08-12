Salvini betrayed the Italian people - Di Maio

Rome, August 12 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday accused fellow Deputy Premier and League chief Matteo Salvini of betraying the Italian people by pulling the plug on the government last week. "Salvini did not betray the M5S or (Premier Giuseppe) Conte," sources quoted Di Maio as telling a meeting of M5S lawmakers. "He betrayed the millions of Italian people who he had told for 14 months that he wasn't looking at the opinion polls. "He betrayed the contract of government for his own interests".