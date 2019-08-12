Bond spread and Milan bourse steady

Milan, August 12 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped to 233 basis points at the opening of trading on Monday before climbing back up to 236. The spread closed on 238 points on Friday, having soared by around 30 points after the Italian government was plunged into crisis. It was a similar story with the stock market The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index climbed 0.6% after the opening of business, but the gains were soon reversed and the index was flat by late morning. The bourse suffered big losses last week.