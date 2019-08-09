Teen dies during soccer match while holidaying in Abruzzo

Huge blaze at Faenza plant, tonnes of material in flames
09 Agosto 2019
Chieti, November 9 - A 15-year-old boy from Milan on Thursday night suddenly lost consciousness while playing soccer at a private sports center and died shortly afterwards at a hospital in the Abruzzo city of Chieti. He was holidaying with his family in Francavilla al Mare, near Chieti. The teen was playing soccer when he suddenly fainted, eye witnesses told Carabinieri police investigating his death. Doctors tried to resuscitate him but he died right after being taken to hospital.
