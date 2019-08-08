Govt in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections

Rome, August 8 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday called for Italy to have early elections, saying that the coalition that supports Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has broken down. Conte's League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition government was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday when the ruling majority split dramatically in votes in parliament about the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail-link project. The Senate voted against a motion presented by the M5S seeking to stop the TAV with 181 votes against, including those of League lawmakers, and 110 in favour, while other motions in favour of the project were approved. "I reiterated today to Premier Conte that we should go to parliament immediately to acknowledge that the ruling majority no longer exists, as shown by the TAV vote," Salvini, who is also interior minister, said in a statement after a meeting with the premier. "Let's quickly give the word back to the voters".