Giovedì 08 Agosto 2019 | 23:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Govt in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections

Govt in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections

 
Rome
Govt in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections

Govt in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections

 
Rome
Mattarella signs new security decree, but raises issues

Mattarella signs new security decree, but raises issues

 
Palermo
Man who killed kids with SUV accused of stabbing man

Man who killed kids with SUV accused of stabbing man

 
Rome
FI members adhering to Toti's association 'to be expelled'

FI members adhering to Toti's association 'to be expelled'

 
Milan
Soccer: Lukaku joins Inter

Soccer: Lukaku joins Inter

 
Milan
Former economy minister Saccomanni dies

Former economy minister Saccomanni dies

 
Novara
'Ndrangheta boss Paviglianiti released then re-arrested

'Ndrangheta boss Paviglianiti released then re-arrested

 
Rome

League says only alternative to this govt is snap election

 
Rome
Mattarella marks 63rd Marcinelle-disaster anniversary

Mattarella marks 63rd Marcinelle-disaster anniversary

 
Reggio Calabria
Online betting firm accused of failing to declare 4bn

Online betting firm accused of failing to declare 4bn

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PUNTO
Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio veroDomenica esordio in coppa Italia

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio vero: domenica esordio in coppa Italia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLa curiosità dal web
Compleanno turbolento per il premier Conte: spegne 55 candeline con la crisi di governo

Compleanno turbolento per il premier Conte: spegne 55 candeline con la crisi di governo

 
TarantoL'operazione dei cc
S. Giorgio Jonico, 4 lavoratori in nero: sospeso ristorante

S. Giorgio Jonico, 4 lavoratori in nero: sospeso ristorante

 
PhotoNews28 anni dopo
Sbarco Vlora, al Margherita il ricordo di Bari in codice morse: «Sono solo persone»

Sbarco Vlora, al Margherita il ricordo di Bari in codice morse: «Sono solo persone»

 
PotenzaSanità lucana
Potenza, bilancio 2018 chiuso in positivo: +1,2 mln al San Carlo

Potenza, bilancio 2018 chiuso in positivo: +1,2 mln al San Carlo

 
BrindisiLa strana vicenda
Brindisi, riconoscimento paternità in dubbio

Brindisi, riconoscimento paternità in dubbio

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, migrante morta in incendio: recuperate 220 bombole di gas

Metaponto, migrante morta in incendio: recuperate 220 bombole di gas

 
LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, realizzato microtunnel a San Basilio: lavori completati al 90%

Tap, realizzato microtunnel a San Basilio: lavori completati al 90%

 
BatSulla Statale 16
Trani, camion tenta di evitare auto ferme per tamponamento, ma si ribalta

Trani, camion tenta di evitare auto ferme per tamponamento, ma si ribalta

 

i più letti

Manduria, bambina di colore insultata in un negozio: «Sei negra, puzzi»

Manduria, bambina di colore insultata in un negozio: «Sei negra, puzzi»

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

Diletta Leotta sfida Pio&Amedeo: «Venite a correre». La risposta è tutta da ridere

Diletta Leotta sfida Pio&Amedeo: «Venite a correre». La risposta è tutta da ridere

Rome

Govt in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections

League leader says ruling majority 'no longer exists'

Govt in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections

Rome, August 8 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday called for Italy to have early elections, saying that the coalition that supports Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has broken down. Conte's League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition government was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday when the ruling majority split dramatically in votes in parliament about the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail-link project. The Senate voted against a motion presented by the M5S seeking to stop the TAV with 181 votes against, including those of League lawmakers, and 110 in favour, while other motions in favour of the project were approved. "I reiterated today to Premier Conte that we should go to parliament immediately to acknowledge that the ruling majority no longer exists, as shown by the TAV vote," Salvini, who is also interior minister, said in a statement after a meeting with the premier. "Let's quickly give the word back to the voters".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati