Mattarella signs new security decree, but raises issues

Rome, August 8 - President Sergio Mattarella has signed the government's new security law, sources said Thursday. But the head of State also raised two issues about the package in a letter to the speakers of the Lower House and the Senate, the sources said. The controversial package, drafted by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, won final approval on Monday after passing the test of a confidence vote in the Senate. The aim of the legislation is to build on the security-and-migrantion decree that was approved last year and was also drafted Salvini, who has spearheaded the government's tough stance of denying NGO-run migrant-rescue ships access to Italian ports. Among other things, the new decree sees the commanders of ships who rescue people at sea and take them into Italian waters without permission face fines of up to one million euros and the impoundment of the vessel. Critics have said it could undermine the human rights of asylum seekers and the victims of torture. The United Nations and the Council of Europe have expressed reservations about the decree. In the letter, Mattarella observed that the obligation for sailors to rescue people in danger at sea remained. He also pointed out that, according to a recent ruling by the Constitutional Court, a fine that is so high is comparable to a criminal penalty.