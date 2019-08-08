FI members adhering to Toti's association 'to be expelled'

Rome, August 8 - Members of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party who participate in the constitution of an association created by Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti will be expelled, the centre-right group said in a statement on Thursday. "The coordination of the presidency of Forza Italia takes note of the institution of the association Cambiamo (Let's Change), promoted by Giovanni Toti, which is created on divisive premises and with aims that are totally incompatible and irreconcilable with FI's political initiative", the statement said. "We believe that the FI leaders who have participated in the constitution of the association 'Cambiamo' or who will in future decide to adhere must be considered to have lost their role within FI", it said. "Expulsion" will be the consequence of adhering to 'Cambiamo', the statement added. Toti, a former journalist and manager in the ex-premier's media empire, recently parted company with FI. The governor had frequently been at odds over strategy with other members of the FI, which has slumped to well under the 10% mark in the opinion polls.