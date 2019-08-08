Man who killed kids with SUV accused of stabbing man

Palermo, August 8 - A 37-year-old man detained on vehicular homicide charges after his SUV last month hit and killed two boys has been notified of attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man a month earlier, judicial sources said Thursday. Rosario Greco on July 12 hit and killed 12-year old Alessio D'Antonio at Vittoria, near Ragusa, and injured his 11-year-old cousin Simone D'Antonio who later died in hospital. Greco, who tested positive for alcohol and cocaine at the time of the accident, allegedly stabbed the man a month earlier because he didn't like the way he looked at him, according to the preventive custody order issued by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) in Ragusa.