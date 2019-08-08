Soccer: Lukaku joins Inter

Milan, August 8 - Inter announced the arrived of Romelu Lukaku on Thursday with a video on the club's Twitter account in which the Belgium striker declares "Inter is not for everyone, that's why I'm here". Inter are reportedly paying Manchester United 65 million euros for the forward plus up to 13 million euros in add-ons. Serie A champions Juventus had also been trying to land Lukaku but a swap deal in which Argentina's Paulo Dybala would have moved to the English side broke down.