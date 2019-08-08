Former economy minister Saccomanni dies

Man who killed kids with SUV accused of stabbing man
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto
i più letti
Milan
08 Agosto 2019
Milan, August 8 - Fabrizio Saccomanni, the chairman of UniCredit and Italy's former economy minister, has died at the age of 76, sources said on Thursday. Saccomanni served as economy minister in the Enrico Letta government from April 2013 to February 2014. He was formerly the deputy governor of the Bank of Italy and joined UniCredit's board in November 2017.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su