'Ndrangheta boss Paviglianiti released then re-arrested

Novara
08 Agosto 2019
Novara, August 8 - Carabinieri police in Novara on Thursday arrested 'Ndrangheta Domenico Paviglianiti just two days after he was released from a jail in the northern city. A Bologna judge had ordered Paviglianiti's release due to a procedural technicality.
