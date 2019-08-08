Mattarella marks 63rd Marcinelle-disaster anniversary

Rome, August 8 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday marked the 63rd anniversary of the Bois du Cazier mine disaster in Marcinelle, Belgium, saying it highlighted the need for workers' health and safety to be protected today. The colliery fire claimed the lives of 262 people, including 136 Italian migrant workers. "The protection of all workers and the never-ending promotion of their rights represent fundamental principles of civilization for every country and a fundamental goal for the consolidation of the common European home and the international community," Mattarella said.