Online betting firm accused of failing to declare 4bn

Reggio Calabria
08 Agosto 2019
Reggio Calabria, August 8 - Reggio Calabria finance police have conducted an audit of a Maltese online betting firm that operates in Italy which allegedly showed it failed to declare around four billion euros in revenue on the 2015 and 2016 tax years, sources said Thursday. As a result, the firm allegedly evaded around 124 million euros in taxes.
