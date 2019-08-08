Giovedì 08 Agosto 2019 | 16:31

Online betting firm accused of failing to declare 4bn

Online betting firm accused of failing to declare 4bn

 
Lazio ultra chief murdered in Rome, mafia probe opened

Lazio ultra chief murdered in Rome, mafia probe opened

 
I'm fed up of power games says Di Maio

I'm fed up of power games says Di Maio

 
Producer of Zalone film denies migrant-mistreatment report

Producer of Zalone film denies migrant-mistreatment report

 
Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)

Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)

 

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio veroDomenica esordio in coppa Italia

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio vero: domenica esordio in coppa Italia

 

Reggio Calabria

Online betting firm accused of failing to declare 4bn

Company allegedly dodged 124 mn euros in taxes

Online betting firm accused of failing to declare 4bn

Reggio Calabria, August 8 - Reggio Calabria finance police have conducted an audit of a Maltese online betting firm that operates in Italy which allegedly showed it failed to declare around four billion euros in revenue on the 2015 and 2016 tax years, sources said Thursday. As a result, the firm allegedly evaded around 124 million euros in taxes.

