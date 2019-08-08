Conte reports to Mattarella, but no govt crisis - sources

Giovedì 08 Agosto 2019 | 14:43

Rome
Rome, August 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte had talks with President Sergio Mattarella to update the head of State about the political situation on Thursday, sources said. There was no talk of the opening of a formal government crisis nor of the premier resigning, the sources said. The talks lasted about an hour. Conte's League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition government is in turmoil after the ruling majority split dramatically on Wednesday in votes in parliament about the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail-link project. The Senate voted against a motion presented by the M5S seeking to stop the TAV with 181 votes against, including those of League lawmakers, and 110 in favour. Several motions in favour of the project presented by opposition parties were approved by similar margins. The TAV is just one of several issues that has caused tension between the M5S and League recently. According to some reports, Conte's executive could continue, but only after a cabinet reshuffle in which some M5S ministers that the League is unhappy with are sacked. Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that he was fed up of power games. "I have never liked the games of the palaces (of power) and I'm starting to get fed up of this debate about positions," Di Maio said on Facebook. "We took the helm of government not to ask for things (for ourselves), but to cut them. "We put that in black and white in the contract (of government), together with the League". Comments made by fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini at a rally at the seaside resort of Sabaudia late on Wednesday were interpreted by many as suggesting he is leaning more towards seeing the government collapse and holding early elections rather than a reshuffle. "I'm not interested in reshuffles," he said. "If it is not possible to do things, there is no use keeping going". Salvini has also threatened to pull the plug on the executive if the 2020 budget law does not feature big tax cuts. Early elections could be in his interest as the League is by far the best-supported party in Italy at the moment, according to the opinion polls.

