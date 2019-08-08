Lazio ultra chief murdered in Rome, mafia probe opened

Rome, August 8 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into homicide, with mafia methods an aggravating factor, in relation to the murder on Wednesday of Fabrizio Piscitelli, a leading member of an 'ultra' group of hardcore fans of Serie A side Lazio, sources said on Thursday. Piscitelli, who was nicknamed Diabolik, was killed in what appears to have been a profession hit with a shot to the back of his neck. The killer may have been waiting on a bench in the park and Piscitelli may have been drawn into a trap. Investigators are not ruling out any hypotheses but they are primarily focused on looking into the possibility that an organized-crime clan was behind the murder and not necessarily an Italian one. The 53-year-old had a criminal record for drugs trafficking and the finance police seized two million euros in assets from him in 2016. He was one of the heads of the far-right Irriducibili group, which has been behind many acts of racism and antisemitism that have tarnished the name of the Rome club in recent years. "Piscitelli had lots of enemies and lots of business with various criminal groups," investigative sources said. "He was a central figure with links to various criminal environments, including Albanian ones".